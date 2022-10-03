The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial Has Been Made Into A Movie
In case you couldn't get enough, the Depp/Heard Trial is streaming.
Here's the trailer.
My takeaway, the dude that plays Depp, Mark Hapka, nailed the role just based on the trailer.
-
Need To Know: Hospital Parade, Shower Drive, SGI SpotlightLocation selected for parkade at General Hospital, Pure Country’s Thanksgiving Shower Drive, Here's how much tickets for street racing, stunting could cost Sask. drivers
-
Need To Know: Minimum Wage, Rams Win, National Truth And Reconciliation DayAs of October 1, Saskatchewan’s minimum wage has officially increased to $13, Rams clinch playoff berth with win over Alberta,Over 12,000 people gathered in Mosaic Stadium for National Truth and Reconciliation Day.
-
National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is TomorrowTomorrow is a day of significance. It's The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. I suggest taking some time tomorrow and explore the Indigenous Culture, its customs, its colours, and more.
-
McDonald's Launching Happy Meals for AdultsWhy didn't anyone think of this sooner?
-
Need To Know: Sask Population Rises, Grey Cup Sold Out, Housing Project BeginsSask. sees highest population jump since Statistics Canada opened, Construction begins on new supportive housing project in Regina, Grey Cup in Regina Sold Out
-
HIDEY HO!! Happy Neighbour Day!! Hopefully You Have A Great NeighbourHappy Neighbour Day! Hopefully you have a great neighbour. One who will watch your house for you when you're away, water your plants, feed your pets, and help in times of need. Or just offer some great advice.
-
The New Deadpool Movie Is Coming out In 2024The King of Regina is coming back to the silver screen with a popular friend!!!
-
Need To Know: SGI, Winter Camping, National Day of Truth And ReconciliationFall, winter camping to be available at some Sask. parks, 768 distracted driving tickets handed out in August: SGI, Regina plans for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
Useless Question of the Day - September 27thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!