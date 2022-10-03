iHeartRadio
The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial Has Been Made Into A Movie

This combination of photos shows actor Johnny Depp testifying at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., on April 21, 2022, left, and actor Amber Heard testifying in the same courtroom on May 26, 2022. (AP Photo)

In case you couldn't get enough, the Depp/Heard Trial is streaming.

Here's the trailer.

My takeaway, the dude that plays Depp, Mark Hapka, nailed the role just based on the trailer.

