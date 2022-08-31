The Labour Day Weekend Is Upon Us - What's Happening?
The weather is looking good for getting out before we all head back into some sort of routine. Whether it's the game on the weekend, activities within the city, or one last road trip, there's a plethora of things happening this weekend.
CTV Regina has provided a list which you can find HERE!
Go do all the things!
Need To Know: Regina Sports Hall Of Fame, Regina Food Bank, Vaccine BoostersRegina Sports Hall Of Fame unveiled the Class of 2022, The Regina Food Bank will be following kids back to school with it's new school food program, and children between the ages 5-11 are now eligible for their 3rd dose of COVID Vaccine as of today.
SK Roughriders Anthony Lanier Gets Garth Brooks AttentionWe hope to see a duet between this dudes soon!
Useless Question of the Day - August 30thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
Toyota Is Working on “Hitchless Towing”Forget the two rope! Toyota is working on technology that will allow you to tow behind another vehicle using... WIFI!
Need to Know: Free Transit for U13, Grey Cup Volunteers, Lenius ReturnsRegina Transit Launches Free Fares for Kids 13 and Under. Riders, Grey Cup Festival looking for volunteers. Regina product Brayden Lenius returning to Riders after NFL stint.
MUST WATCH - Hardy Ft. Lainey Wilson "Wait In The Truck"One of the best songs and music videos you will watch all year!
Useless Question of the Day - August 29How To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
Need to Know: Summer temps, Regina Transit Expanding, Dog SwimA look at how hot temperatures in Sask. stack up against last year Summer! Regina Transit route expanding to Aurora, Costco. Registration continues for the Annual Dog Swim September 18th.
Shania Twain Has the ‘Perfect’ Face, According To A StudyI’m gonna go on a bit of a rant here… is this a study that really needs to be done? We all know Shania is attractive and pretty and all that, but in a society that is currently hung up on looks, and style, and the latest Instagramable moment is this study even necessary?