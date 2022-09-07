The Most Popular Baby Names Inspired From Music & Celebs
A new list is out of popular baby names inspired by Hollywood films, tv shows, music genres, and more.
A Confused.com study looked over last year's popular baby names and found some Hollywood-inspired choices.
Logan (X-Men) is the most popular movie-inspired baby name in North America. Over 8,000 boys were born with this name in 2021.
Elena (Vampire Diaries) is the most popular TV-inspired baby name. 4,252 girls have that name. Three Kardashians, Kylie, Khloe, and Kendall also made the top 10.
The most common baby name from music is Camila (Camila Cabello) with over 8,000 newborn girls sharing her name. Willow came in second followed by Ariana, Taylor, and Selena rounding out the top 5.
See the full list in the here
Useless Question of the Day - September 7thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
Need to Know: Outdoor Pools, Riders Release, Provinvial Park upgradesOutdoor Swimming Pools that have closed and extended. Saskatchewan Roughriders release Garrett Marino. More than $13 Million Being Invested in Saskatchewan Provincial Parks this Year.
Would You Buy Ketchup-Stained Clothes?Heinz and thredUP have teamed up to create the Vintage Drip, a collection of pre-owned, ketchup stained clothing, on sale September 13th.
Useless Question of the Day - September 6thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
Need to Know: QCM pickup, Regina Floral Conservatory Reopens, Pruning Elm TreesQueen City Marathon Package Pickups are this week! Regina Floral Conservatory Reopens today! Saskatchewan residents urged to prune elm trees this fall as ban ends.
Turns out The Chief wasn’t always the badass we now know him to be!A throwback video was discovered showing a high school-aged Eric probably about 17 years old, covering Garth Brooks’ 1992 song, “We Shall Be Free." Hell of a song choice for a teenage boy and Eric crushed it! His outfit... not so much.
Dolly Parton Debuts New Canine Apparel Line Doggy PartonDolly Parton's latest business venture is going to the dogs.
University of Texas Is Offering A Class On Taylor Swift SongsMan, they NEVER had courses like this when I was in school, regular or post secondary. From the minute she blew onto the scene pretty much everything Taylor Swift has done has been analyzed.