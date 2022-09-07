The Most Popular Baby Names Inspired From Music & Celebs

A new list is out of popular baby names inspired by Hollywood films, tv shows, music genres, and more.

A Confused.com study looked over last year's popular baby names and found some Hollywood-inspired choices.

Logan (X-Men) is the most popular movie-inspired baby name in North America. Over 8,000 boys were born with this name in 2021.

Elena (Vampire Diaries) is the most popular TV-inspired baby name. 4,252 girls have that name. Three Kardashians, Kylie, Khloe, and Kendall also made the top 10.

The most common baby name from music is Camila (Camila Cabello) with over 8,000 newborn girls sharing her name. Willow came in second followed by Ariana, Taylor, and Selena rounding out the top 5.

