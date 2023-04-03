iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram
927927
Sms*
-9°C

The Most Popular Easter Candy, According To Instacart


tim-gouw-9lmFbtJ2QzM-unsplash

Instacart released its list of most ordered Easter candies from last year, so you'll know exactly what to put inside those baskets this year.

They are:

  1. Reese’s Peanut Butter Egg
  2. Kinder Chocolate Candy Egg
  3. Starburst Jellybeans
  4. Lindt Hollow Milk Chocolate Bunny
  5. Cadbury Creme Egg
  6. Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Eggs
  7. Hershey’s Kisses
  8. Peeps Yellow Marshmallow Chicks
  9. M&M’s Easter Candies
  10. Brach’s Jelly Bird Eggs
12