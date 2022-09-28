The New Deadpool Movie Is Coming out In 2024
It’s finally happened! Yes we are getting another Deadpool movie and this time with Wolverine! Ryan announced it by putting out a video on his Twitter. We will still have to wait a bit as the movie isn’t suppose to come out until 2024.
HIDEY HO!! Happy Neighbour Day!! Hopefully You Have A Great NeighbourHappy Neighbour Day! Hopefully you have a great neighbour. One who will watch your house for you when you're away, water your plants, feed your pets, and help in times of need. Or just offer some great advice.
Need To Know: SGI, Winter Camping, National Day of Truth And ReconciliationFall, winter camping to be available at some Sask. parks, 768 distracted driving tickets handed out in August: SGI, Regina plans for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
People With These 6 Dog Breeds Make the Best Romantic PartnersIf the generalization that dog owners make better partners, pet experts and therapists say people who own these 6 dog breeds are the most romantic.
Need to Know: Produce Donations, Thanksgiving Dinner cost increase, Airport Emergency ExerciseRegina non-profit collecting produce donations to help feed children. Find out how much more Thanksgiving dinner will cost Canadians this year. Regina Airport Authority to Conduct Emergency Exercise today.
Need to Know: Sprinkle Donut Campaign, Regina Airport Exercise, Rainbow Cinemas officially ClosesTim Hortons sprinkle donut campaign in Sask. will support James Smith Cree Nation community fund. Regina Airport Authority to Conduct Emergency Exercise. Final Film aired yesterday at Regina’s Rainbow Cinemas
Need to Know: Miyo-wîcîwitowin Day, Pat's Leadership Group, Flu ShotsMiyo-wîcîwitowin Day Takes Place Sept. 29 at Mosaic Stadium. Connor Bedard becomes youngest captain in Pats' history. When flu shots will be available in Sask.
