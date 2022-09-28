iHeartRadio
The New Deadpool Movie Is Coming out In 2024


deadpool movie

 

 

It’s finally happened! Yes we are getting another Deadpool movie and this time with Wolverine! Ryan announced it by putting out a video on his Twitter. We will still have to wait a bit as the movie isn’t suppose to come out until 2024.

