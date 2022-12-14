The Price of the 12 days of Christmas

We always hear how much all 12 things would cost but generally in American prices.. I decided to do the research and give us a Saskatchewan cost of the 12 days of Christmas and the grand total…. $23,597.95

Here’s a breakdown of how much it would cost to buy or hire all 12 things …

Twelve drummers drumming = $1,200 according to Saskatchewan producer Brad Prosko’s website session players can be hired for $100 per song… so you’re getting 12 drummers for one song and one song only!

Eleven pipers piping = $1,100 we’re going back to Brad Prosko for this one and grabbing 11 session pipe players for a song!

Ten lords-a-leaping = $3,000. After some weird google searches I found dancers that start at $300 with “Disciplines include Aerial Net, Acro Balance/Contortion, Aerial Straps, Duo Aerial Hoop, and Duo Straps.” I’m sure that can include leading so here we go!

Nine ladies dancing = $3,150. Based on hiring nine women trained in multiple dance styles, ballet focus. There were other styles of dance we could have hired but we’re in Saskatchewan so it would only work if we were raising money for a charity ;)

Eight maids-a-milking = $144. Weird gift, but on of the cheaper ones on the list. We could have went cheaper with the $13 minimum wage but things are expensive so we’re going to pay them $18 an hour.

Seven swans-a-swimming = $13,125. This was a tough one to find but an animal rental place can hook us up. They are usually used for TV/Movies hence the high price tag. They’re “Hollywood Swans”

Six geese-a-laying = FREE! We’re just going to wait until the summer and go to Wascana… get ready to run though cause they things are miserable on the best of days!

Five gold rings = $699.95. From a local Jewelry store I found a 10K Yellow Gold ring for 139.99… we’ll take 5!

Four calling birds = FREE! What exactly is a calling bird? According to the internet Calling birds or “Colly birds” most commonly refers to blackbirds.. we’ll just go outside for this! Who knows you might even get more than 4!

Three French hens = $319. This was tougher to find so we’re taking googles word for it.

Two turtle doves = $760. The price of these birds seemed to run from 380-750. We’ll take two of the cheaper ones. Also who is buying all these birds for Christmas?! Just get me socks instead of the worst animal ever!

And a partridge in a pear tree = $100. I’m buying an egg and hatching my own partridge and pear trees aren’t that bad for pricing. No guarantee either of these things live though!

Tomorrow we’ll tackle Bob and Doug Mckenzie’s 12 days of Christmas!

Image: Unsplash