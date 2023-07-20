The Regina Humane Society Announces a Monumental Donation
Our household has three cats. Two of them came from the Regina Humane Society. It's a great cause within out city and it was announced that longtime supporter Gerda Fiesel has donated $1.1 million to the Society.
In honour of this significant donation, the education wing in the Animal Community Centre will be named the John, Gerda, and Minky Fiesel Centre for Humane Education & Wellness.
What an amazing gesture!
Photo Provided by Regina Humane Society - Left - Gerda Fiesel Right - Lisa Koch
-
Useless Question of the Day - July 21stHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Plaza of Honour, RCMP Musical Ride, I Love Regina DayRiders induct 2013 Grey Cup team, first female board member into Plaza of Honour! RCMP Musical Ride comes to the Brandt Centre! Only one month to go until I Love Regina Day!
-
Today Is Moon DayToday, we celebrate the historic landing on the moon that occurred in 1969. Neil Armstrong said the following words: “That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind."
-
Useless Question of the Day - July 20thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Humane Society Calendar, Cornhole Tournament, New SodYour pet could be featured on the 2024 Humane Society Calendar! Cornhole Tournament today in Victoria Park! The City is renovating some Athletic Fields with brand new sod
-
Useless Question of the Day - July 19thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Camp Day, Cornhole Tournament, Downtown CinemaTim Hortons Camp Day Today! Cornhole Tournament coming up tomorrow downtown! Downtown Cinema is coming up next Thursday (July 27th) with 5 Jack Black movies!
-
Walk The Talk for the Autism Resource Centre Is Coming UpAwesome Austin is hoping to raise $1000 for the Autism Resource Centre
-
Useless Question of the Day - July 18thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!