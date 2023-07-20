The Regina Humane Society Announces a Monumental Donation

Our household has three cats. Two of them came from the Regina Humane Society. It's a great cause within out city and it was announced that longtime supporter Gerda Fiesel has donated $1.1 million to the Society.

In honour of this significant donation, the education wing in the Animal Community Centre will be named the John, Gerda, and Minky Fiesel Centre for Humane Education & Wellness.

What an amazing gesture!

Photo Provided by Regina Humane Society - Left - Gerda Fiesel Right - Lisa Koch