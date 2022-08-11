The Side of the Bed You Sleep On Can Affect Your Mood

Which side of the bed do you sleep on??

*left/right side determined when you stand at the foot of the bed and look at it

A survey by British Wool asked 15 hundred people about their side of the bed sleeping preference and details about how they feel in the mornings. And according to their research, if you feel like you woke up on the wrong side of the bed, you probably sleep on the right.

People who sleep on the left side of the bed are more likely to be optimistic when they wake up than those who snooze on the right side.

The survey also finds:

More of those who sleep on the left side describe themselves as “glass half full” types

People who sleep on the right are more likely to have their sleep disturbed

Only 38% of right-side sleepers say they have a good sense of humor

But at the end of the day... the numbers don't really matter because nearly 80% said they wouldn't change the side they slept on!