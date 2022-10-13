iHeartRadio
THE TOP EMOJI'S THAT MAKE YOU LOOK OLD


Screenshot 2022-10-13 145154

The top 10 emojis that make you look 'old' according to 2,000 young people aged between 16 and 29.

 

1 - Thumbs up - 24% 

 

2 - Red love heart - 22%

 

3 - OK hand - 20%

 

4 - Tick - 17%

 

5 - Poo - 17%

 

6 - Loudly crying face - 16% 

 

7 - Monkey eye cover - 15%

 

8 - Clapping hands - 10%

 

9 - Lipstick kiss mark - 10%

 

10 - Grimacing face - 9%

