iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram
927927
Sms*
11°C

The Truth Is Out There?

miriam-espacio-iUS8HYDhCsQ-unsplash

A whistleblower has told Congress the United States government has been running a program that captures UFOs and has been doing so since the 1930s.  

The Associated Press has a great story here along with a video that actually uses the phrase 'dadgumit' HERE.

 

Tim (in for Brandon)

 

12