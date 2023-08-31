The Weirdest Baby Names Last Year Included "Cinderella" and Dra.....
Anyone out there got a unique first name? And is it a blessing or a curse?
Someone went through the Social Security Administration's official list of baby names from last year, and cherry picked the weirdest ones.
Each name was given to at least one baby in 2022, but not more than 10. Here are the highlights . . .
The weirdest girls names include: Minnow . . . Banksy . . . Delight . . . Katniss, like the "Hunger Games" character . . . Pearly . . . Menorah . . . Canary . . . Bethlehem . . . Chai, as in the tea . . . Strawberry. . . and finally, Cinderella.
The boys list is equally odd: Barley . . . Dragon . . . Texas . . . Utah . . . Daytona . . . Fender . . . Clever . . . Gilead from "Handmaid's Tale" . . . Cotton . . . Rooster . . . Chaos . . . Ruckus . . . Crash . . . Forbes . . . Lancelot . . . and finally, just the word "Awesome".
-
Oh, The Things You Can See On A HighwayI’ve driven on several highways throughout North America.. I’ve seen some odd things.. like drivers reading.. playing instruments.. it's odd..
-
Need to Know: Name That Sound, Adoption Event, Back To SchoolName That Sound Returns! Humane Society Adoption Event and Back To School Contest ends soon.
-
Useless Question of the Day - August 31stHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Glow Swimming & Humane Society Adoption EventIts Glow Time tonight at Wascana Pool! Until Sunday, ALL DOG ADOPTION FEES ARE ONLY $50 with the Regina Humane Society!
-
Doing This To Your Window Blinds Up Keeps Your Place CoolerWhat? No way!!
-
Useless Question of the Day - August 30thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Blood Donations & Super Blue MoonBlood Donations are needed going into the long weekend and you could win some tickets to Tenille Townes! Super Blue Moon Shines it's brightest tonight!
-
Pumpkin Spice Butt Wipes Have ArrivedThe company Dude Wipes is selling them under the name "DUMPkin Spice"
-
Useless Question of the Day - August 29thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!