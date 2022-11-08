iHeartRadio
The World’s Most Beautiful Sounding Names, According To Science

Name

What's in a name? Well according to science and the principles of linguistics some just sound better to our ears!

Though these findings aren’t universal, there is a wealth of research out there to support that meaningful associations with names are shared across languages around the world. 

So which of the world’s most popular baby names sound the most beautiful when spoken aloud? An Associate Professor of Cognitive Linguistics at the University of Birmingham analysed hundreds of popular baby names to reveal the most beautiful sounding names and here's what they found:

RANK BOYS GIRLS
1 Matthew Sophia
2 Julian Zoe
3 William Everly
4 Isaiah Sophie
5 Leo Riley
6 Levi Ivy
7 Joseph Paisley
8 Theo Willow
9 Isaac Ellie
10 Samuel Emily
11 Miles Evelyn
12 James Eva
13 Elijah Elena
14 Luke Chloe
15 Noah Nova
16 Santiago Penelope
17 Owen Lucy
18 Logan Lily
19 Liam Olivia
20 Roman Naomi
21 Ryan Emma
22 Cooper Natalie
23 Jack Sofia
24 Maverick Eleanor
25 Anthony Violet
26 Ezekiel Bella
27 Carter Luna
28 Benjamin Ella
29 Lucas Victoria
30 Henry Isabella
31 Jacob Maya
32 Lincoln Natalia
33 Mason Amelia
34 Nathan Savannah
35 Asher Charlotte
36 Jackson Stella
37 Andrew Hazel
38 Cameron Athena
39 Alexander Maria
40 Theodore Autumn
41 Adam Kennedy
42 Gabriel Aurora
43 Kingston Alice
44 Daniel Aria
45 David Harper
46 Hunter Serenity
47 Dylan Nora
48 Muhammad Grace
49 Sebastian Elizabeth
50 Adrian Hannah
