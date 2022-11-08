The World’s Most Beautiful Sounding Names, According To Science

What's in a name? Well according to science and the principles of linguistics some just sound better to our ears!

Though these findings aren’t universal, there is a wealth of research out there to support that meaningful associations with names are shared across languages around the world.

So which of the world’s most popular baby names sound the most beautiful when spoken aloud? An Associate Professor of Cognitive Linguistics at the University of Birmingham analysed hundreds of popular baby names to reveal the most beautiful sounding names and here's what they found: