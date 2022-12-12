The Zodiac Signs on Santa's Naughty List
You might think you got away with some bad behavior this year, but the big man at the North Pole is always watching. Remembering he see's you when you're sleeping and Santa knows if you've been bad or good.
These are the top 5 Zodiac signs who unfortunately made Santa's naughty list.
The naughtiest? Scorpio! Scorpios are ruled by Pluto, the planet of destruction, which makes them jealous, vengeful, prone to control issues, and unable to open up to people—all traits that don't exactly land one on the nice list.
Leo, Aries, Capricorn, and Gemini round out the top 5.
-
Useless Question of the Day - December 13thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: World Junior Roster, Former Riders Coach passed away, Weekly Garbage CollectionWorld Junior Roster is out with some Saskatchewan representation! Former Riders head coach, John Gregory has passed away. Weekly Garbage Collection Returns.
-
Stocking Stuffers For Under $25.00 (American)Stocking stuffers can be just about anything, now that gift cards are popular with people. But if you're looking for something more creative and affordable, TikTok has come up with ideas for under $25 (American)
-
Need To Know: Trucks, Globe Trotters, Sask PowerWin A Night Out With The Original Harlem Globetrotters, Trucks dominated Saskatchewan’s most searched vehicles, according to AutoTrader.ca, SaskPower customers to see 3% increase on bills due to carbon tax
-
Useless Question of the Day - December 9thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: HRF Winners, Kane Brown Show, Farmers MarketHospitals of Regina Foundation Home Lottery prizes announced today! Kane Brown – Drunk or Dreaming Tour comes to town tonight! Regina Farmers’ Market: Holiday Edition starts this weekend
-
Useless Question of the Day - December 8thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Terri Clark show, Teddy Bear Toss, New ToonieTerri Clark is in town tonight! The Pats Teddy Bear Toss game is this weekend! New $2 coin with black ring will honour late Queen Elizabeth II.
-
Useless Question of the Day - December 7thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!