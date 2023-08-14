iHeartRadio
There's Only ONE Way To Cut a Grilled Cheese

cheese

My wife had a grilled cheese sandwich a while ago and she cut it straight.

So wrong.

So, now when I make a grilled cheese, I cut mine diagonal to truly enhance the flavour and for ease of soup dipping, and I cut hers straight as she seems to enjoy them that way more. 

This fellow sums it up perfectly.

Tim (in for Brandon)

