These Names Could be Going Extinct!
Names come and go as they trend for years and then vanish! A new list was compiled by looking at some of the most popular names given between 1946-1964 and then looking at which names were given to fewer than 75 babies last year!
Below are 10 baby boy and girl names that are slowly turning into the unicorn of names and could be completely gone in years to come! So if you want a new old original name look no further and save these names!
10 BOOMER BABY BOY NAMES AT RISK OF GOING EXTINCT
1. Doyle
2. Wilbert
3. Chuck
4. Horace
5. Delbert
6. Pat
7. Doug
8. Lynn
9. Kim
10. Bob
10 BOOMER BABY GIRL NAMES AT RISK OF GOING EXTINCT
1. Sondra
2. Laverne
3. Pat
4. Deloris
5. Gale
6. Ronda
7. Pam
8. Shelia
9. Patty
10. Jan
Source: PureWow
