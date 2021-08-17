Thinking Of Our Saskatchewan Farmers (Appreciation Post)
Its been another weird and unconventional year for everyone, especially for our farmers! I found this post on facebook that sums it up pretty nicely.
If you wanna make a difference, take a couple hours out of your day, reach out to a farmer friend, bring them a beer, bring them supper in the field, offer your support, because alittle will go along way right now. To all the Farmers out there, be safe, know that your not alone, and together we can get through this.
-
Need to Know: Pop-up Clinics, Subsidized Internet, WHL & VaccinesOutdoor Pool Pop-up Vaccination Clinics Continue, Subsidized SaskTel internet coming for low-income seniors & families, WHL makes COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for all players, coaches, and staff.
-
Need to Know: Pure Country 25 k Double Play, COVID exposures,& U of RThe Pure Country 25 k Double Play will be given away today! The Saskatchewan Health Authority is warning of an increased risk of exposure to COVID-19, & The University of Regina will require students to be fully Vaccinated.
-
Need To Know: SGI Tips, Federal Election, and coming togetherHow to avoid mishaps with farm equipment on the roads, Justin Trudeau is expected to launch a federal election campaign, Regina community came together to help a Paralympian make it to Tokyo.
-
Need To Know: Fluoride Water, Vaccine Passports, and Hello HelicopterCity council is moving forward with adding fluoride to the water, Vaccine passports for foreign travel are expected this fall, Helicopter lands in Tisdale for some ice cream.
-
Saskatchewan Man Flies Helicopter to Get Ice Cream!There is always something to do!
-
Need To Know: Rancher assistance, SGI thefts, and Fluoride WaterThe Sask government is stepping in to help ranchers, catalytic converters are the new hot thing being stolen, and water fluoridation proposal going to Regina city council.
-
Need To Know: Vaccination records, July cases, and The SheepdogsPrintable COVID-19 vaccination records, the province's July COVID-19 cases almost all unvaccinated people, and Saskatoon band The Sheepdogs plan to donate profits to Indigenous charities.
-
Need To Know: New travel rules, Covid-19 vaccinationsNew travel rules affecting Canadians, changes to COVID-19 vaccination systems, and two Canadians are bringing back smells to those who have lost it due to Covid-19.
-
Need to Know: Vaccinations at Mosaic/Maple Leaf Pool, Game day TrafficVaccinations Available outside Mosaic Today, Game Day Transportation Information, & Outdoor Pool Pop-up Vaccination Clinics Continue with free tickets to the Queen City Ex.