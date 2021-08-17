Thinking Of Our Saskatchewan Farmers (Appreciation Post)

Its been another weird and unconventional year for everyone, especially for our farmers! I found this post on facebook that sums it up pretty nicely.

If you wanna make a difference, take a couple hours out of your day, reach out to a farmer friend, bring them a beer, bring them supper in the field, offer your support, because alittle will go along way right now. To all the Farmers out there, be safe, know that your not alone, and together we can get through this.