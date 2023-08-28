iHeartRadio
This Cat Said What!?


manja-vitolic-gKXKBY-C-Dk-unsplash

A woman was in the hospital for a few days . . . and while she was gone her security cam filmed her cat meowing what sounds like, "Mom?  Where are you, mom?"  She posted this online and it's gone viral. 

 

@nickyrosetattoo I have been at the hospital the last 5 days and he’s really been misisng me 😭 (my dad goes every 2 days to check on him) #catsoftiktok #cats #catlover #cattalking ♬ original sound - nickyrosetattoo

 

Did you hear that? I couldn't but I am not fluent in cat speak like the rest of you!

 

 

