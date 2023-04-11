iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram
927927
Sms*
C

This Dog is Going Viral For Looking Like Snoopy


download

The internet can't get enough of this adorable dog that looks like Snoopy!  Meet Bayley the Sheepadoodle, who is a spitting image of Snoopy! 

Bayley is the perfect real-life version of our favorite cartoon dog with big black floppy ears and that button nose.

Even though they're different breeds, Snoopy is a beagle, and Bayley is a doodle, the similarities are striking. 

If you're into following dog accounts, Bayle @Bayley.Sheepadoodle will bring lots of smiles!

12