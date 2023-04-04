This Easter Put The Peeps Down!

If you celebrate Easter by scarfing down packages of Peeps . . . you're probably not too worried about NUTRITION. Nothing good can come from Peeps passing through your digestive system. "Consumer Reports" is reminding parents that some Peeps contain a "known carcinogen." which could leed to major health problems It's the artificial coloring Red Dye #3. Despite the warning, the Health Canada allows it, and it's in thousands of products.

This comes to NO SURPRISE to us.......

They're called "Peeps" because "Sugary Bathtub Grout" didn't test well.

The best time to eat them is Easter. The worst time is always.

They're a great way to tell your child "We don't love you enough to spring for a Cadbury Crème Egg."

You can make them at home by dipping the sole of your running shoe into syrup.

The nutrition panel on the package just says "Yeah, right."

For most men, Peeps are as close as they'll ever get to being around chicks.

Even people who like Tootsie Rolls look at them and gag.

I could could go on..... just eat anything else! HAPPY EASTER.