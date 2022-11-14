iHeartRadio
THIS FLU SEASON KNOW THESE 4 TYPES OF COUGHS!


Did you know there are different words to describe the severity of coughs?

WIRKEN: To cough simply because you're eating to quickly

KIFFLE: To cough because you have a tickle in your throat that isn't too serious

HOSK: To cough harshly or painfully that is most likely a flu cough

BOKE: To cough so violently that you get dizzy and almost through up

