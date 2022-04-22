This Is The FIRST YouTube Video Ever Created
It was April 23rd, 2005 the very first YouTube video was ever posted.
Prepare to be wowwed.
Click HERE.
Need to Know: SCMA Weekend, Coffee with a Cop, PatsTomorrow (April 23rd) is the 33rd annual Saskatchewan Country Music Association Awards! Next Tuesday (April 26th) you can join your neighbours and Regina Police Service for a coffee and conversation. Connor Bedard is making headlines once again!
Need to Know: SGI Scam, Highway Hotline Records, Hazardous Waste DaysSGI warns of another text scam circulating. Sask. reports record number of visits to Highway Hotline site in past year. Spring Household Hazardous Waste Days - Keep hazardous material out of our Landfill.
Need to Know: SK Tippers, Lotto Max, Riders Training CampSaskatchewan getting more generous with Tips. Sask. resident wins record $70 million Lotto Max jackpot. Riders training camp heads to Saskatoon.
Need to Know: Fridge Recall, Team Canada U18, Sask ParksGE Refrigerators Recalled over Fall Hazard. Pats' Bedard, Howe named to Team Canada U18 roster. Sask Parks Campsite Reservation Dates.
Need to Know: STARS Radiothon total, Buck Martinez steps back from Jays, Campsite ReservationsSTARS Radiothon brings in over $400,000! Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez leaving TV booth following cancer diagnosis! Sask Parks Campsite Reservation Dates!
Need to Know: Agribition, Regina Pats and basketballAgribition is seeing some changes this year, The Regina Pats have had their two games in Winnipeg rescheduled, Buckets and Borders planning 3 new basketball court renos in Regina.
Need To Know: More Kinder products recalled, Campsite reservationsEven more Kinder chocolate products have been recalled, Campsite reservations for Saskatchewan provincial parks start next week, and lotto winners from Grenfell, Saskatchewan.
Need To Know: Spring Blizzard, hammock camping, 4th vaccines.A major spring blizzard on the way, hammock camping at Buffalo Pound Provincial Park, Saskatchewan has opened up 4th dose of covid-19 vaccines to certain groups.
Need To Know: New Vaccine, Runoff and Country Corner DonutsThe Novavax vaccine is now available in Saskatchewan, higher than expected spring runoff in Sask, and letters of support to Country Corner Donuts from a local school.