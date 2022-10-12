iHeartRadio
This Is The Hottest Bald Man Alive


Vin Diesel has the most attractive dome!

A study says Diesel is the hottest bald man alive. The research considered factors like facial features, cranial shine factor, social media reaction, height and...net worth (Hmmm). 

Stanley Tucci, Shemar Moore, Pitbull, and Prince William round out the top five bald men. Jason Statham, Bruce Willis, Joe Rogan, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Mike Tyson fill in the top ten.  

