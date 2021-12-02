This is the latest secret weight loss snack!

Want to avoid gaining holiday weight?

Prunes.

They’re not just for pooping.

Did you know that the average person gains 8 pounds over the holidays? Maybe you’re looking to curb that appetite a bit to avoid over-snacking? Prunes to the rescue!



Researchers found that eating more prunes helped a group of dieters control their appetite better, consume fewer calories, and even lose slightly more weight than people choosing others snacks!

Apparently eating prunes helps folks feel more full, which helped folks eat less during their next meal. People eating prunes also told researchers they felt it was easier to lose the weight than those eating other snacks, and did lose more weight on average vs those snacking on other items.

So put out some prunes during your next party. Don’t forget to stock up on toilet paper too… just in case!

For more information on the study, click here.