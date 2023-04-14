This Little Gnome's Name is Askim. He's Friendly.

Be on the lookout for the little guy all over the place. He'll attend a variety of events and festivies around YQR.

Heck, he's already met some pretty cool people - Jess Moskaluke, The Hunter Brothers, and David James. And he could meet you.

We at Pure Country 92.7 would love for him to see the world and go to some places we just might not be able to get to.

Are you going to Africa? Minot? Vegas? Wilcox? Let this fella tag along and share some pictures of him at things. Like the World's Largest Pyrogy.. or the Red Paperclip.. or the tea cup on highway 11.

If you're interested, send an email to Tim HERE.

Let's see where he (and you) might be going!

- Tim