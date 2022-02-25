iHeartRadio
Tim Hortons Ice Cream Is Officially A Thing!

Tim Hortons ICE CREAM is on the way! 🍦🍩

The flavors are Salted Caramel Iced Capp, Double Chocolate Donut, Birthday Cake Timbits, Apple Fritter and Fruit Explosion.

They will be in your local grocery stores in the next few weeks! Which flavor are you excited to try?

