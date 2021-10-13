iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram
927927
Sms*
C

Tim McGraw Wasn't Taking Any BS When Hecklers Got Rowdy At His Show.

tim-mcgraw-jumps-stage-confront-fans-booing-him-reno-concert

Tim McGraw jumps into the crowd during Reno concert to confront hecklers after fumbling his own lyrics. Tim had warned the crowd he was in bad condition from filming for 48 hours.

12