Today Is Moon Day

The quote Neil Armstrong is most know for is "That's one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind." However, I'm more fond of this one "It suddenly struck me that that tiny pea, pretty and blue, was the Earth. I put up my thumb and shut one eye, and my thumb blotted out the planet Earth. I didn't feel like a giant. I felt very, very small."

On this day in 1969, humans took the first step off of Earth onto another chunk of rock that wasn't part of our planet.

Tim - In for Brandon