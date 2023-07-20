Today Is Moon Day
The quote Neil Armstrong is most know for is "That's one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind." However, I'm more fond of this one "It suddenly struck me that that tiny pea, pretty and blue, was the Earth. I put up my thumb and shut one eye, and my thumb blotted out the planet Earth. I didn't feel like a giant. I felt very, very small."
On this day in 1969, humans took the first step off of Earth onto another chunk of rock that wasn't part of our planet.
Tim - In for Brandon
Useless Question of the Day - July 21stHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
Need to Know: Plaza of Honour, RCMP Musical Ride, I Love Regina DayRiders induct 2013 Grey Cup team, first female board member into Plaza of Honour! RCMP Musical Ride comes to the Brandt Centre! Only one month to go until I Love Regina Day!
The Regina Humane Society Announces a Monumental DonationThe Regina Humane Society is excited to announce a monumental donation of $1.1 million from longtime supporter Gerda Fiesel. This generous contribution marks a significant milestone for the RHS Animal Community Centre project and Almost Home Campaign
Need to Know: Humane Society Calendar, Cornhole Tournament, New SodYour pet could be featured on the 2024 Humane Society Calendar! Cornhole Tournament today in Victoria Park! The City is renovating some Athletic Fields with brand new sod
Need to Know: Camp Day, Cornhole Tournament, Downtown CinemaTim Hortons Camp Day Today! Cornhole Tournament coming up tomorrow downtown! Downtown Cinema is coming up next Thursday (July 27th) with 5 Jack Black movies!
Walk The Talk for the Autism Resource Centre Is Coming UpAwesome Austin is hoping to raise $1000 for the Autism Resource Centre
