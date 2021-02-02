TODDLER INTERRUPTS MOTHER'S WEATHER FORECAST FOR A HUG LIVE ON AIR

Meteorologist Leslie Lopez was midway through presenting a live weather forecast to thousands of viewers when her 10-month-old son Nolan crawled up to her in front of the camera. Lopez, like many other parents, have been forced to work from home amid the coronavirus pandemic, juggling bringing up children with working a full-time job. Un-flustered, Lopez continued with her forecast, albeit while holding back laughter, before caving in to her son’s demands for a cuddle in front of the viewers at home.