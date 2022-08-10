Top 10 songs to keep your dog calm whilst travelling

I'm very lucky in the fact that my dog, Frank travels like a rock star! You put him in the car and he's either asleep or cheerfully looking out the window!

But for some puppers the car ride is a source of anxiety! The good news is there is an actual playlist that can help calm them down.

A study of 2,000 dog owners found 67 per cent notice their canine companion getting stressed when in the car.

But 75 per cent are still planning to take their pooch on a staycation this year, with 72 per cent travelling by car.

A recent research study from the University of Glasgow suggests music can indeed affect dogs' behaviour. Dogs were exposed to a variety of sounds and styles to assess physiological and behavioural changes. The interesting thing they witnessed was that dogs displayed positive behavioural changes when exposed to certain music types.

Reggae and soft rock appear to have been the canine tunes of choice.

Top 10 calming songs to play your dog whilst travelling

'How Deep Is Your Love' – Bee Gees 'no woman no cry' – Bob Marley '(Everything I Do) I’ll Do It for You' – Bryan Adams 'I Want to Know What Love Is' – Foreigner 'Dark Side of The Moon' – Pink Floyd 'One In 10' – UB40 'Hounds of Love' – Kate Bush 'Desperado" – The Eagles 'Many Rivers to Cross' – Jimmy Cliff 'Love is King' – Sade

Top 10 worst songs to play to calm your dog whilst travelling