Top 20 things you should experience before turning 40
The New York Post polled 2000 people from different generations to come up with a list of the top 20 things people should experience before turning 40! How many have you checked off??
- Have a stable job (29%)
- Own a car (28%)
- Go to the doctor more often to care for your health (26%)
- Travel with a person you love (26%)
- Own a home (26%)
- Start a family (25%)
- Learn to cook/bake well (23%)
- Volunteer at a soup kitchen, hospital or senior citizen’s home (22%)
- Donate to charity (21%)
- Start a hobby (20%)
- Conquer a fear (e.g. public speaking) (20%)
- Own a business (19%)
- See the New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square in person (18%)
- Go through a break-up (16%)
- Go on a solo date (16%)
- Learn at least one new language (16%)
- Ride a roller coaster (15%)
- Watch movies like “This is 40” for laughs (15%)
- Write a letter to yourself (14%)
- Have a romantic dinner at the Eiffel Tower (14%)
