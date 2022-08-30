Toyota Is Working on “Hitchless Towing”… Where Two Vehicles Are Only Connected Through WiFi!

Seems like a cool concept... but the Wifi on my phone crashed when I was trying to do a zoom meeting! If your WiFi drops while towing that's a different kind of crash completely!

The trail car behind you does everything you do in real time. So if you change lanes or hit the brakes, it does too.

So far, they’ve only done slow-speed tests with a safety driver in the trail car and they’re leaving a big gap between them, just to be safe. But they’re hoping to shorten that gap soon, so the two cars are almost bumper-to-bumper.

Eventually, you could tow a camper with any car, even a Prius. It would also be handy if you had to follow a friend somewhere and not lose them. But for now, they’re only planning to do it with unoccupied vehicles in the back. They could start testing it on highways by next year.