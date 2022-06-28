Traffic Tuesday With Brooks
Need to Know: Food Drive, Waste Cart Enforcement, Pats SchedulePure Country Sacks Hunger – Sunday, June 26th from 10am to 4pm in Support of the Regina Food Bank! Waste Cart Collection Enforcement adds fines. Regina Pats Regular Season Schedule.
Need to Know: Hazardous Waste Day, Air Miles Leaving, SK population growthJune Household Hazardous Waste Day. Sobeys and Safeway leave the Air Miles program. Saskatchewan slowest population growth among provinces.
Need to Know: CFL Hall of Fame, Specialized Formula, Ukrainian RefugeesFormer Riders McCallum, Shivers, Suitor part of CFL Hall of Fame class of 2022. SHA advises families to save specialized formula for babies with allergies. Over 200 Ukrainian Refugees will land in the Province next month.
Need to Know: Formula Recall, Ban on single-use Plastics, Gas TheftsShoppers Drug Mart recalls infant formula sold in error. Canada Plans to ban some single-use plastics over the next year and a half. Fuel Thefts Continue to rise in Saskatchewan.
Need to Know: National Indigenous Peoples Day, Wasp Numbers, Construction Zone TicketRegina Residents Invited to Celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day. Wasp Numbers are up in Regina. Regina driver handed $907 ticket for speeding in construction zone.
Regina Pats Pre-Season Schedule. Airline Swoop launches service in Regina.