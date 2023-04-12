Tupperware Warns It Could Go Out of Business

Tupperware has announced that it could go out of business.The kitchen and storageware company, founded in 1946, is working with financial advisors in an attempt to stay afloat.

Tupperware sales fell by 18% in 2022, with $1.3 billion in net sales. Analysts say the company has failed to connect with younger buyers.

If it does go out of business, I have taken the precaution of writing a few words about our complicated lives with the Tupperware brand.

May we bow our heads......

Dear friends and family, we gather here today to say goodbye to our dear friend, Tupperware. While some may see this as a sad occasion, I see it as a chance to celebrate the many laughs and mishaps that Tupperware brought into our lives.

Who among us hasn't opened the fridge to find a Tupperware container that we couldn't remember putting there? Or dug through a drawer full of mismatched lids and bottoms, only to come up empty-handed? Tupperware was the king of disappearing acts, the master of confusion, the ultimate prankster.

And let's not forget about the countless times we've tried to open a Tupperware container, only to have the lid refuse to budge. We've twisted, we've turned, we've even resorted to using a butter knife as a makeshift lever. Tupperware was like the stubborn grandparent who refuses to let go of the remote control.

But despite all of its quirks and oddities, we loved Tupperware. We loved the way it kept our food fresh, the way it organized our kitchens, the way it brought a little bit of order to our chaotic lives. Tupperware was like that weird uncle who always shows up unannounced, but somehow manages to make us feel better.

So here's to you, Tupperware. You may have been just a plastic container, but you were also so much more. You were a source of laughter, frustration, and ultimately, a reminder that life is full of surprises. Rest in peace, old friend. You will be missed, but never forgotten.