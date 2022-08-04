Two Musical Worlds Have Collided on the Grand Old Opry Stage

Motley Crue lead singer Vince Neil made his debut appearance at the Grand Old Opry the other night. The does sometimes include performers, like Neil, from outside of its usual country-music realm.



He sang "Home Sweet Home" which has already a country music connection. In 2009 Carrie Underwood released a cover version when she was a contestant on American Idol. Her version made it to No. 21 on the Billboard Hot 100.

I happened to see Motley Crue once or twice at the height of their career, and given the fact he's 61 and has lived a, uh, full life, I think he did an amazing job of this classic.



