Two Musical Worlds Have Collided on the Grand Old Opry Stage
Motley Crue lead singer Vince Neil made his debut appearance at the Grand Old Opry the other night. The does sometimes include performers, like Neil, from outside of its usual country-music realm.
He sang "Home Sweet Home" which has already a country music connection. In 2009 Carrie Underwood released a cover version when she was a contestant on American Idol. Her version made it to No. 21 on the Billboard Hot 100.
I happened to see Motley Crue once or twice at the height of their career, and given the fact he's 61 and has lived a, uh, full life, I think he did an amazing job of this classic.
Need To Know: The Farmers Almanac, SGI, Queen City MustardThe farmers Almanac is out for the winter and it's going to be cold, Distracted Driving is this months focus for SGI, The QCX is debuting their own brand of mustard for charity.
Need To Know: Prairie Horror Movie, Stanley Cup, Regina HomicideA Prairie Horror movie from Saskatchewan makes it way to Hollywood, The Stanley Cup comes to White City on Thursday, and Regina had the most homicides per capita in Canada in 2021
Need To Know: QCX, Sasktel Rural, World Juniors RosterThe Queen City Ex Starts Tomorrow, Sasktel Upgrades Rural Wireless Connections, Connor Bedard makes the cut for the World Juniors roster in the Fall.
Need to Know: Sask Hidden Gem, Food Sales Jumping, Backpack donationsSask. Park named a hidden gem by Scouts Canada. Sask. food and beverage sales surpassing pre-pandemic levels. Regina Salvation Army is seeking help to provide backpacks to school kids.
Need to Know: Mosquito Numbers, Restaurant Report Card, QCXRegina Mosquito numbers are on the rise. Saskatchewan scores the lowest of the provinces on Restaurants Canada Report Card. Queen City Ex Kicks Off in less than a Week.
Need to Know: Bike Repair Station, Summer Games, RidersBike Repair Station now in Downtown Regina! Team Sask. announce new team apparel, participating teams and this year’s flag bearer for the 2022 Canada Summer Games! Cody Fajardo and Duke Williams returned to the riders ahead of this weeks game vs. BC.
Need to Know: Kip Moore, Backyard Suite, Hlinka Gretzky Cup RosterKip Moore is in town tonight!!! Backyard Suite Permit Applications Now Available. Regina Pats Howe and Wood Named to Canada’s 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup Roster!
Need to Know: Dog Park Warning, Moose Jaw Cultural Plan, Online MeetingsChildren and Dog Parks. Moose Jaw Cultural Action Plan - Community Survey 2022. According to Microsoft online meetings have increased over 252%.
