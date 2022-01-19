Update On Our Favourite Snow-Shoveller in Ontario (VIDEO)
A Toronto boy is gaining attention after his hilarious reaction to shovelling never-ending piles of snow after Monday's blizzard. The visibly exhausted Carter Trozzolo said in an interview with CTV News Toronto few words besides the fact he’s tired, and would rather be in school than outdoors shovelling. Between heavy sighs, Trozzolo said he's been out shovelling all day for "my neighbours, friends, and probably people I don't even know." The interview has been viewed by more than 1.4 million people online.
Here is the follow up with Carter after his viral fame started.
