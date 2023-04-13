iHeartRadio
Useless Question of the Day - April 13th

Useless Question

Q: One in 4 kids say this is the worst thing about riding in the car with a parent. What is it?


A: The parent yelling at other cars!  

Shout out to Breanne & Pauline for getting it right first!

