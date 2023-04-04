iHeartRadio
Useless Question of the Day - April 4th

Useless Question

Q: According to a new survey by a popular men’s magazine, 48% of guys don’t learn how to do this until their adult years. What is it?

A: Tie a tie!  

Shout out to Heather & Kelly for getting it right first!

 

