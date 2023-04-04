Useless Question of the Day - April 4th
Q: According to a new survey by a popular men’s magazine, 48% of guys don’t learn how to do this until their adult years. What is it?
A: Tie a tie!
Shout out to Heather & Kelly for getting it right first!
Mom Puts Toddler on the Phone with a Scammer, and It's AwesomePlus it's pretty cute.
Wear Your MusicYou can now rock some jewelry made from guitar strings of your favorite artists!
Eggs are out! Potatoes are in?With the cost of Eggs so high so people are swapping them out this Easter... for potatoes?
Need to Know: Worst Roads, STARS Radiothon, Pats PlayoffsVoting now open for CAA Saskatchewan's 'Worst Roads' campaign. STARS Third Annual Critical Care on the Air Radiothon continues today! The Pats face off tonight for game four of playoffs!
This Easter Put The Peeps Down!There are not good for you!
Need to Know: STARS Radiothon, Pats Playoffs, Campsite BookingSTARS Critical Care on the Air Radio-thon starts today! Regina Pats return home for game 3 of playoffs! Nightly campsite booking starts this morning.
The Most Popular Easter Candy, According To InstacartWhich candy is Easter's most popular?
