Useless Question of the Day - April 5th

Useless Question

Q: When looking at old photos, women said this was their most regrettable fashion choice, what do you think that is? 

 

Hint…something you may have seen a lot in the 80s.


A: Shoulder pads.  

 

Shout out to Amanda & Shannon for getting it right first!

