Useless Question of the Day: April 6th
Q: Close to 16 billion of these are eaten in North America each year during the Easter holiday, what?
A: Jelly beans
Shout out to Donna & Neelie for getting it right first!
Subway Created a Cadbury Creme Egg Sub for EasterYum or yuck?
Need to Know: Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, HRF final day, Pays PlayoffsTonight Pure Country Welcomes Nitty Gritty Dirt Band to town! Today is the final day to grab tickets for the Hospitals of Regina Foundation Home Lottery! Pats Playoffs will need at least 6 games.
Mom Puts Toddler on the Phone with a Scammer, and It's AwesomePlus it's pretty cute.
Wear Your MusicYou can now rock some jewelry made from guitar strings of your favorite artists!
Eggs are out! Potatoes are in?With the cost of Eggs so high so people are swapping them out this Easter... for potatoes?
Need to Know: Worst Roads, STARS Radiothon, Pats PlayoffsVoting now open for CAA Saskatchewan's 'Worst Roads' campaign. STARS Third Annual Critical Care on the Air Radiothon continues today! The Pats face off tonight for game four of playoffs!
This Easter Put The Peeps Down!There are not good for you!
