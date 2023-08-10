Useless Question of the Day - August 10th
Q: The average child will do THIS for the first time at the age of 7. What is it?
A: Swear/Curse
Shout out to Rhonda for getting it right first!
Need to Know: One Man Marathon, Pump Track Closed, Little League World SeriesChase's One Man Marathon is tomorrow morning with live music! Pump Track Closed for maintenance. North Regina Little League will represent Canada at Little League World Series!
Need to Know: SaskPower Scam and a New MuralSaskPower warns of scam emails threatening customers with disconnection. New art mural downtown!
Useless Question of the Day - August 9thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
Need to Know: Goats, Fall Leisure Guide, One-Man MarathonWeed Control by Goats in the City! City Offers Exciting Programming with Fall Leisure Guide! One-Man Marathon coming up this Saturday!
Need to Know: One Man Marathon, Red Sox Playoffs, Bus StopsOne Man Marathon coming up this Saturday! Regina Red Sox Playoffs continue tonight! Bus Stop Relocations to accommodate the Regina Folk Festival
Useless Question of the Day - August 4thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
Need to Know: James Barker Band, Green Carts, Outdoor MoviesJames Barker Band tomorrow night at the QCX! Delivery of Green Carts Begins August 5! Movies under the stars continues tonight!
Need to Know: Country Thunder and Brett Kissel Tickets on Sale! Movies under the starsCountry Thunder and Brett Kissel tickets both go on sale today! Movies under the stars will be showing Dungeons & Dragons Honor Amongst Thieves tonight!
