Useless Question of the Day - August 14th
Q: Surprisingly only 15% of Canadians have ever tried THIS activity. What is it?
A: Pickleball
Shout out to Kayla, Melissa & Davis for getting it right first!
There's Only ONE Way To Cut a Grilled CheeseScience says to truly enhance the flavour of your grilled cheese sandwich, cutting it diagonally is the best. Okay, maybe not. Maybe the cheese is the most important part.
Need to Know: Mobility Assistive Golf Carts, I Love Regina Day, Fall Leisure GuideThe Lakeview Par 3 Golf Course is home to two mobility assistive golf carts! I Love Regina Day this Weekend! City Offers Exciting Programming with Fall Leisure Guide with registration opening tomorrow!
Need to Know: One Man Marathon, Pump Track Closed, Little League World SeriesChase's One Man Marathon is tomorrow morning with live music! Pump Track Closed for maintenance. North Regina Little League will represent Canada at Little League World Series!
Useless Question of the Day - August 10th
Need to Know: SaskPower Scam and a New MuralSaskPower warns of scam emails threatening customers with disconnection. New art mural downtown!
Useless Question of the Day - August 9th
Need to Know: Goats, Fall Leisure Guide, One-Man MarathonWeed Control by Goats in the City! City Offers Exciting Programming with Fall Leisure Guide! One-Man Marathon coming up this Saturday!
Need to Know: One Man Marathon, Red Sox Playoffs, Bus StopsOne Man Marathon coming up this Saturday! Regina Red Sox Playoffs continue tonight! Bus Stop Relocations to accommodate the Regina Folk Festival
Useless Question of the Day - August 4th