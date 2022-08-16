Useless Question of the Day - August 16th
Q: 20 years ago, the average person did this 5 times a day. Now, it’s only about twice per day. What?
A: Talk on the phone!
Miranda Lambert Meatloaf RecipeNothing beats some home cooking and Nashville Kat was able to share Miranda Lamberts Meatloaf Recipe.
Need to Know: World Juniors, "She Hulk", Capri Sun RecallCanada holds off Finland to finish atop Group A. Regina-born actor Tatiana Maslany making MCU debut as 'She Hulk'. Kraft Heinz voluntary recall of select Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink.
Need to Know: Bid to Host Brier, ArriveCan Exemption, COVID Booster ShotRegina city council considering $200K bid to host 2024 Brier. CBSA to allow one-time ArriveCan Exemption. How to book COVID-19 booster shot appointments in Sask.,
“Fantasy” Perks Employees Wish Companies OfferedWe are always hearing about offices that offer employees special perks to keep workers happy, but while free lunch, extra vacation days, paternity leave, and the ability to work from anywhere may be good starts, some workers dream about getting some other ones.
Need to Know: Dog Swim, I Love Regina Day, Childcare CostAnnual Dog Swim returns September 18! I Love Regina 20th Anniversary coming up tomorrow! Fees for regulated childcare in Sask. decreasing in September.
Before I Go - And Hopefully This Doesn't Cause Any PTSDFor some reason we've all been forced to play the recorder in school. I don't believe anyone in my school had this ambition. I know I certainly didn't. Give this a look
The Side of the Bed You Sleep On Can Affect Your MoodMost of us have a preferred side of the bed and really don't think too much about it! Well it turns out the side you pick can affect your mood!
Need to Know: Regent Park Basketball Courts, Riders Tickets, Snowbirds GroundedRegent Park Basketball courts getting an upgrade! Roughriders announce ticket pricing for 2023 2 months early. Canadian Forces Snowbirds grounded in wake of B.C. crash.