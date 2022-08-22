Useless Question of the Day - August 22nd
Q: Over half of us do THIS when we go to the grocery store. What is it?
A: Go down every aisle
Sacheen Littlefeather Will Receive An Apology From the Academy AwardsSacheen Littlefeather, who refused to accept an Oscar on Marlon Brando behalf in 1973 will receive an apology from The Academy Awards in September of this year.
Need to Know: Concert Announcement, TV Production in Regina, Spray Pad ClosedThomas Rhett is coming to town! A New TV production will be filmed in Regina! Spray pad closure for the day.
Useless Question of the Day - August 19thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
Need to Know: World Juniors, Parking Tickets, Plaza of HonourWorld Juniors Semi-Finals set for today! How many parking tickets have been issued in Regina this year & Riders' Plaza of Honour inductees!
Need to Know: Juke Box Mania, Burgers to beat MS, Legends NightStill some tables left for Juke Box Mania! Help beat MS today with A&W! And before tomorrow's Rider game meet some legends!
Ice Cream That Tastes Like A Dive Bar Is the Snack Of The Summer!Would You Try This?
Need to Know: Insect Numbers, Text Scam, World JuniorsHow this summer's insect numbers compare to past years. Scam involving death threats, graphic images over text detected in Regina: RPS. World Juniors Quarter Finals.