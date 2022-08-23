Useless Question of the Day - August 23rd
Q: 1 in 5 say this is the #1 thing that keeps them from being productive at work…what?
A: Being hungry!
-
Dog River, Saskatchewan Could Be Immortalized in LEGO!A LEGO creator is hopeful a version of the Corner Gas set can reach 10,000 votes to be considered for production. It has the Ruby cafe and the Corner Gas gas station including the entire main cast and several vehicles like the Dog River police car.
-
Need to Know: Tax Credit, Fajardo Starting, Juke Box Mania$500 tax credit cheques coming for Sask. residents this fall. Riders' Fajardo will return as starting QB against Lions. Only 9 table left for Juke Box Mania.
-
Sacheen Littlefeather Will Receive An Apology From the Academy AwardsSacheen Littlefeather, who refused to accept an Oscar on Marlon Brando behalf in 1973 will receive an apology from The Academy Awards in September of this year.
-
Useless Question of the Day - August 22ndHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Concert Announcement, TV Production in Regina, Spray Pad ClosedThomas Rhett is coming to town! A New TV production will be filmed in Regina! Spray pad closure for the day.
-
Useless Question of the Day - August 19thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: World Juniors, Parking Tickets, Plaza of HonourWorld Juniors Semi-Finals set for today! How many parking tickets have been issued in Regina this year & Riders' Plaza of Honour inductees!
-
Useless Question of the Day - August 18thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Juke Box Mania, Burgers to beat MS, Legends NightStill some tables left for Juke Box Mania! Help beat MS today with A&W! And before tomorrow's Rider game meet some legends!