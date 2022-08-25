Useless Question of the Day - August 25th
Q: A new survey asked people to name the most annoying things they deal with when they’re driving. What do you think came in at #1?
A: Potholes
-
Need to Know: Thomas Rhett Pre-sale, HRF Home Lottery, Dakota Language ClassesThomas Rhett pre-sale starts this morning! Hospitals of Regina Foundation Home Lottery is back! Dakota Language Classes to be added to Saskatchewan High School Curriculums.
-
Useless Question of the Day - August 24thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
I Know There Is A Hate On For Paper Straws, But......One of the most viral videos this week has been a Yankees fan creating a rather unconventional straw. A straw he used to drink his stadium beer. It's all sorts of weird.
-
Need to Know: Gyms removed from PST expansion, Summer Handmade Market, Riders Financial ReportProvince halting PST expansion on Sask. fitness, gym memberships. Summer Handmade Market this Sunday! Saskatchewan Roughriders still feeling effects of pandemic according to latest financial report.
-
Dog River, Saskatchewan Could Be Immortalized in LEGO!A LEGO creator is hopeful a version of the Corner Gas set can reach 10,000 votes to be considered for production. It has the Ruby cafe and the Corner Gas gas station including the entire main cast and several vehicles like the Dog River police car.
-
Useless Question of the Day - August 23rdHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Tax Credit, Fajardo Starting, Juke Box Mania$500 tax credit cheques coming for Sask. residents this fall. Riders' Fajardo will return as starting QB against Lions. Only 9 table left for Juke Box Mania.
-
Sacheen Littlefeather Will Receive An Apology From the Academy AwardsSacheen Littlefeather, who refused to accept an Oscar on Marlon Brando behalf in 1973 will receive an apology from The Academy Awards in September of this year.
-
Useless Question of the Day - August 22ndHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!