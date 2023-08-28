Useless Question of the Day - August 28th
Q: Volkswagen has its own brand of THIS in Germany and they sell more of it than cars. What is it?
A: Sausage
Shout out to Kyle and Trevor for getting it right first!
-
This Cat Said What!?Does your cat miss you while you're away? This woman has proof that hers does. While she was in the hospital for a few days, the security cam filmed her cat walking through the living room saying......
-
Need to Know: Dog Swim, Pool ClosureThe City’s Dog Swim registration closes this morning! Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre Closure until September 10th.
-
Need To Know: HRF Lottery VIP Deadline, Dog Day, Hot Food Challenge4th Annual Hot Food Challenge For Stars Air Ambulance, Hospital Of Regina Foundation Home Lottery, Snooze-A-Thon Dog Day Contest
-
Need To Know: Outdoor Country Concert, Downtown Cinema, Win Back to School CashJohnny Reid Is In Regina Tonight, Downtown Cinema Movie Play today and Back To School Contest
-
The Hospitals of Regina Foundation Fall Lottery 2023 is Underway!Check out this fabulous home at 4143 Fieldstone Way in the Creeks and support the Hospitals of Regina Foundation.
-
Need To Know: Dog Day Contest, Home Lottery, Johnny Reid,Snooze-A-Thon Dog Day Contest, Don’t miss the Hospitals of Regina Foundation Home Lottery VIP Prize Deadline Friday and the Johnny Reid Concert is Tomorrow
-
Need To Know: Pickleball Tournament, Dog Swim, Back To SchoolRegina set to host Pickleball Canada National Championships, Dog Swim Registration, Back To School Contest
-
Pickleball Anyone?The Canadian National Pickleball Championships Are In Regina This Week
-
Need To Know: Boots On The Beach, Regina Public Library, Little League World SeriesAre you ready to get your BOOTS on the BEACH? Reading over the summer: RPL keeps kids busy until September, North Regina Little League Time At World Series Comes To An End.