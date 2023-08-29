Useless Question of the Day - August 29th
Q: 49% of couples get THIS together before getting married. What is it?
A: Get a Pet
Candis & Karen
Need to Know: Glow Swimming & Humane Society Adoption EventIts Glow Time tonight at Wascana Pool! Until Sunday, ALL DOG ADOPTION FEES ARE ONLY $50 with the Regina Humane Society!
Doing This To Your Window Blinds Up Keeps Your Place CoolerWhat? No way!!
Useless Question of the Day - August 30thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
Need to Know: Blood Donations & Super Blue MoonBlood Donations are needed going into the long weekend and you could win some tickets to Tenille Townes! Super Blue Moon Shines it's brightest tonight!
Pumpkin Spice Butt Wipes Have ArrivedThe company Dude Wipes is selling them under the name "DUMPkin Spice"
Need to Know: Boots on the Beach, Terry Fox Run, Halloween Costume DriveBoots on the Beach is over half sold out! Terry Fox Run is coming up next month! Halloween Costume Drive with Family Service Regina.
This Cat Said What!?Does your cat miss you while you're away? This woman has proof that hers does. While she was in the hospital for a few days, the security cam filmed her cat walking through the living room saying......
Useless Question of the Day - August 28thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
Need to Know: Dog Swim, Pool ClosureThe City’s Dog Swim registration closes this morning! Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre Closure until September 10th.