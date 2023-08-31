iHeartRadio
Useless Question of the Day - August 31st

Useless Question

Q: 25% of people say it bothers them when a rude person does THIS, but not enough that they'd say something. What is it?

A: Cut them in line.

Shout out to Trisha for getting it right first!

