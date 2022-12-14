Useless Question of the Day - December 14th
Q: What is the most-covered Christmas song of all time?
A: “Silent Night”
Congrats to Chris, Jenelle, & Emily for getting it right first!
The Price of the 12 days of ChristmasWe always see how much it would cost for the 12 days of Christmas but always in American prices.. I shopped around locally and came up with how much it would cost here in Saskatchewan!
Need to Know: CFL Schedule, Visors in Junior A, Clothing DriveThe CFL Schedule was officially released yesterday! Half visors to stay in Junior A hockey for remainder of season. We are accepting clothing donations for Carmichael Outreach!
Useless Question of the Day - December 13thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
Need to Know: World Junior Roster, Former Riders Coach passed away, Weekly Garbage CollectionWorld Junior Roster is out with some Saskatchewan representation! Former Riders head coach, John Gregory has passed away. Weekly Garbage Collection Returns.
Stocking Stuffers For Under $25.00 (American)Stocking stuffers can be just about anything, now that gift cards are popular with people. But if you're looking for something more creative and affordable, TikTok has come up with ideas for under $25 (American)
The Zodiac Signs on Santa's Naughty ListAccording to astrologers, these Zodiac signs are on Santa's naughty list!
Need To Know: Trucks, Globe Trotters, Sask PowerWin A Night Out With The Original Harlem Globetrotters, Trucks dominated Saskatchewan’s most searched vehicles, according to AutoTrader.ca, SaskPower customers to see 3% increase on bills due to carbon tax
Need to Know: HRF Winners, Kane Brown Show, Farmers MarketHospitals of Regina Foundation Home Lottery prizes announced today! Kane Brown – Drunk or Dreaming Tour comes to town tonight! Regina Farmers’ Market: Holiday Edition starts this weekend