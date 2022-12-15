Useless Question of the Day - December 15th
Q: 53% of Christmas shoppers will do this during the holiday season.
A: Buy a gift for themselves!
Shout out to Heather, & Steve for getting it right first!
Would You Buy A Big Fruit Loop?"Part of a extremely unbalanced breakfast"
Bob and Doug Mckenzie 12 days of Christmas CostI was able to check out some local deals and shop around to put together the cost of Bob and Doug Mckenzie's 12 days of Christmas!
Need to Know: Farmers Market, Snowbirds, Pet LicencesRegina Farmers’ Market: Holiday Edition! Canadian Forces Snowbirds Schedule! Cat & Dog Licences
Useless Question of the Day - December 14th
The Price of the 12 days of ChristmasWe always see how much it would cost for the 12 days of Christmas but always in American prices.. I shopped around locally and came up with how much it would cost here in Saskatchewan!
Need to Know: CFL Schedule, Visors in Junior A, Clothing DriveThe CFL Schedule was officially released yesterday! Half visors to stay in Junior A hockey for remainder of season. We are accepting clothing donations for Carmichael Outreach!
Useless Question of the Day - December 13th
Need to Know: World Junior Roster, Former Riders Coach passed away, Weekly Garbage CollectionWorld Junior Roster is out with some Saskatchewan representation! Former Riders head coach, John Gregory has passed away. Weekly Garbage Collection Returns.